Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband apologizes for yelling racist slurs at 3 Muslim women

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The ex-husband of Georgia US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a public apology Friday, nearly a week after video captured him yelling racial slurs at three Muslim women as they prayed in a parking lot at Avalon.

“I came today just to meet with the young ladies that I was mean to and treated disrespectfully about their religion and about what they were doing,” Perry Greene said. “I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologized to them because no one should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody.”

The attorney for the three women told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that Greene had contacted him earlier in the week and expressed that he wanted to apologize to his clients.

The three women, who did not identify themselves at the news conference, agreed to meet with Greene at their place of worship, Masjid Jafar and Al-Rahmah Community Center in Johns Creek.

A spokesperson for the woman told Channel 2 Action News that Greene met privately with the women and then attended an afternoon prayer service at the mosque.

Seiden asked Greene several questions Friday afternoon, but he refused to answer them.

After he had walked away from the podium, Seiden attempted to speak with him again, but as soon as he saw our cameras, he hopped into the back of a black SUV and drove away.

Greene spoke in front of dozens of Muslims, many of whom were already there for Friday’s prayer service.

The victims’ attorney, Ali Jamal Awad, said that his clients are still considering filing a civil lawsuit against Greene, however, they may drop it if Greene agrees to make a donation to a non-profit organization that fights Islamophobia.

“People do make mistakes,” Awad said. “But you have to ask yourself, why? Why is it that Muslims are so targeted and so attacked in this community?”

“I’m so honored and happy that my clients chose peace and chose to listen to the apology from Mr. Greene,” Awad added.

In a statement earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Alpharetta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that although the city does not condone the hateful language, no charges will be filed because no crimes were committed.

