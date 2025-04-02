Muslim women say they were told to ‘go back to their country’ in Alpharetta parking deck

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A group of Muslim women say they were approached and insulted inside an Alpharetta parking deck while praying earlier this week.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says a man “began to stalk and harass” the women from a Tesla Cybertruck at the Avalon shopping center.

They say one of the women was praying in the parking deck when the man parked his car next to them and began yelling things like “Go back to your country,” “We don’t want you worshipping out here,” and “You are worshipping a false god.”

CAIR-Georgia confirmed that all of the women involved are American-born.

Alpharetta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to the parking deck but determined that a crime was not committed and both groups were exercising their First Amendment rights of free speech and freedom of religion.

“The comments made in the video circulating on the internet are disgusting and do not reflect the diversity and understanding that Alpharetta values. However, in our community all speech is protected - even the speech we may not agree with. After thoroughly watching the video, we have determined no crime was committed. And, while we do not condone activity like this, absent any new information coming forward our investigation is closed, and no criminal charges will be made,” police said in a statement.

“The harrowing incident of anti-Muslim harassment faced by a group of young Muslim women in Alpharetta yesterday is a painful reminder for all American Muslims that Islamophobia is on the rise in this country. We are deeply troubled at this perpetrator’s blatantly racist and offensive remarks and have filed a police report,” CAIR-Georgia’s Executive Director Azka Mahmood said.

