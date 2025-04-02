Police searched woman’s truck over marijuana smell. What was inside impacts dozens across metro

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say they pulled over a car that smelled of marijuana and then found dozens of stolen packages inside addressed to people all over metro Atlanta

The driver of that car works for a delivery company.

“There were addresses in Lawrenceville, Decatur, Marietta, Kennesaw,” said David Buchanan with the Kennesaw Police Department, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Police say they pulled LaShawn Crumble over on Shiloh Road because her brake lights were out.

“There was an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle which initiated a search of the vehicle,” Buchanan said.

Investigators said when they discovered the stolen packages in Crumble’s truck, she told them she was a delivery driver for OnTrac and had a reason for why several were unopen.

“It could be up towards 50 (packages),” Buchanan said. “She told the officer that stopped her that the company allows them if they’re lost, stolen, damaged packages to go in ‘dumpster diving,’ is what she said for those packages. Which speaking with OnTrac, they said that’s not true at all. (It was) fantastic work by our night shift officers looking beyond the brake light violation.”

Police say Crumble is a contract worker for OnTrac. Now, she is facing a number of criminal charges.

“The best thing people can do is just keep up to date with where your packages are, and when they should be arriving, and notifying the company and police, if necessary,” Buchanan said.

Detectives have identified some victims, but they are still going through a very long list of names, contacting potential victims.

Newell asked OnTrac if Crumble is still employed as a contract delivery driver, but so far, she hasn’t heard back.

