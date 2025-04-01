Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after accidentally injuring himself, medical examiner says

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has released their preliminary report about the death of Atlanta rapper Young Scooter last week.

The 39-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Bailey, died on Friday night after police said he suffered a leg injury while running from officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The medical examiner’s office says that Bailey’s cause of death was a “penetrating injury of the right thigh” and listed his manner of death as an accident. The report says that Bailey’s injury led to major blood loss.

They say he injured himself on wooden fencing material or woody debris after jumping over at least one fence.

Police say they responded to a home on William Nye Drive to reports of shots being fired and a woman being seen being dragged into a home. When officers arrived, two men, one of which was Bailey, ran from police.

RELATED STORIES:

Reports circled on social media claiming that Bailey had been shot by police. Atlanta police confirmed that their officers never fired their weapons during the incident.

The medical examiner’s office also confirmed that Bailey was not shot.

“While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey,” Atlanta police said in a statement on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group