Man dies from injury to the leg after jumping fences trying to run away from police

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a bizarre incident that left one man dead after he ran away from police and received a serious injury to his leg from hopping two fences.

It happened along William Nye Drive.

Police said they were originally called out to a house there for reports that there were shots fired and that a woman was seen being dragged into the home.

When police arrived at the house, they knocked on the door, and a man answered and then shut the door in the officers’ faces.

Police then started setting up a perimeter around the home, two men ran out the back door. One of the men ended up hopping two fences and injuring himself.

The other went back into the house.

When police found the man who had hopped the fences, they rendered aid to the man, and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Atlanta police wanted to emphasize the fact that at no point were they ever involved in a shooting.

Reports have been circulated on the internet that Atlanta rapper Young Scooter has died and that he was shot by police.

APD would not identify the man who died in the incident along William Nye Drive but would only the say the victim is a 39-year-old male from Atlanta.

The age lines up with Young Scooter, but police said that identification of victims is left up to the medical examiner.

Either way, they wanted to address the incident because of the false information that is being circulated.

“The Atlanta Police Department has not been involved in any shootings tonight. And the incident on William Nye, there was not a shooting at all,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the death investigation.

Police also said they had not found any woman at the home.

