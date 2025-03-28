Missing 5-year-old’s body found in Gwinnett County pond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed they found the body of a a 5-year-old who had disappeared in a pond Friday morning.

Indi Bullock, a nonverbal child, disappeared Thursday night. Officers said the boy jumped over the balcony of his family’s apartment and wandered off.

Police said the medical examiner’s office will determine Indi’s cause of death, but they do not suspect foul play.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office dive team and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources helped with the search for Indi.

