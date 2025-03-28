Judge says Forsyth County daycare has 30 days to close after worker accused of sexual assault

CUMMING, Ga. — A judge has upheld the decision to revoke the license of a Forsyth County childcare center.

The Department of Early Care and Learning revoked the license of Cornerstone Schools in Cumming after the owner was accused of failing to report an alleged sexual assault of a toddler.

After a hearing last month, a judge had 30 days to decide whether or not to uphold the license revocation. On Friday, Judge Stephanie Howells decided the center would not be getting its license back.

Cornerstone Schools will have to close the doors of its early childcare center in 30 days.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan has been following the story since the president of Cornerstone Schools, Angela Martin, was charged with failing to report alleged sexual abuse at the center in August 2024.

Tulsi Patel, the worker accused in that incident, was later charged with sexually and physically abusing more than a dozen children at another daycare center.

DECAL shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News about Friday’s ruling.

“Judge Stephanie Howells has affirmed DECAL’s decision to revoke the license of Cornerstone Schools, located at 4888 Browns Bridge Road, Cumming, Georgia, 30041. This decision underscores the importance of adherence to laws that protect our children and ensures their safety. The revocation was necessary following the center’s failure to report an allegation of sexual abuse to the Department of Family and Children Services, as mandated by law. This omission led to the arrest of one of its staff members, highlighting a grave lapse in the duty of care owed to the children.” — DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs

