Alpharetta daycare loses license amid accusations of sexual assaults

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The state confirmed Wednesday that it denied the license application for an Alpharetta daycare where a worker was accused of sexually assaulting children.

Police said Tulsi Patel sexually and physically assaulted 12 preschoolers while working there.

A spokesman with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that the application was denied, but the daycare is still operating.

It’s not clear when they will be required to close their doors.

The owners of the Webb Bridge Kids ‘R’ Kids daycare were set to appear before a state administrative judge to appeal the decision to revoke their license because of the allegations against Patel.

But according to a court assistant, they withdrew the request for a hearing that could have saved the license.

Parents of the victims were set to testify in that hearing. They were relieved that this part was done but feel there is much more that needs to happen.

Patel also faces similar charges in connection to another daycare center she worked at before Kids ‘R’ Kids. That daycare, Cornerstone Schools in Cumming, is waiting to hear if they will retain their license after being accused of not reporting allegations of abuse against Patel.

