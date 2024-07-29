22-year-old Fulton County daycare worker caught assaulting child on camera

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Parents are outraged after a daycare worker is charged with child molestation.

Police say it happened at the Kids ‘R’ Kids on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

The dad of the 4-year-old victim is explaining how it all came to light. The dad, who wants to conceal his identity to protect his little girl, said he went to pick her up last Thursday and she was upset, complaining of pain. So, he went to workers at the school.

“The lady asked who did it. Who hurt you and she pointed at the teacher,” the father told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan. It was later they discovered the evidence.

“It looked like there was blood in her underwear.”

The girl was taken to the hospital. Alpharetta police say it was the next day, that the teacher 22-year-old Tulsi Patel was arrested and charged with child molestation.

The owners and management at the Kids R Kids Monday sent the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened and troubled to inform you about a serious incident that has occurred within our school community, whereas, Tulsi Patel, a recently-hired teacher, was arrested on Friday, July 26 for egregious misconduct towards children. This behavior is completely unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for as an educational institution with a mission of ensuring every child in our care feels safe, loved, and inspired. We take that responsibility, and the trust that each family places in us, very seriously. Upon learning of these allegations on July 25th, we took immediate and decisive action. We have fully cooperated with the authorities by turning over all available video evidence to the police and contacted the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to self-report the matter. Additionally, we called the impacted families and notified all school parents. The safety and well-being of the children and families impacted by this are our highest priorities, and we will continue to assist in the investigation to ensure that justice is served. Our school has also retained counseling and support services to assist the involved children and families during this very difficult time. We want to assure you that we will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our students. We will not tolerate any form of misconduct, and we are committed to ensuring that the teacher involved is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We understand that this news is distressing and may raise concerns about the safety of children in our care. Please know that we are taking every possible measure to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. We have already begun a thorough review of our policies and procedures to strengthen our safeguards and ensure a secure and supportive environment for all our students. Thank you for your understanding, patience and support. Kids ‘R’ Kids is a strong and tight-knit community of children and families and we will need to rely on one another in the days and weeks ahead as we cope with the devastation and shock of this revelation.”

They say the Patel was a recent hire and while the daycare said they notified parents, the victim’s father said he did what he could to alert others also.

“I just felt like all parents, at least the parents numbers I had needed to know there was a pedophile at our school that messed with kids, that messed with my daughter.”

McCowan talked to a second parent who said she was told by investigators her daughter might’ve also been a victim, after reviewing footage from inside the school.

“Our detectives conduct the most thorough and professional investigations possible. Their investigation is ongoing,” Alpharetta police said.

