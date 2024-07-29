Suspect in theft crew caught after allegedly breaking into more than 70 vehicles across Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested after Marietta police say he was part of a crew that broke into over 70 vehicles.

According to police, over the past five weeks, there was a substantial amount of vehicle break-ins across Marietta.

Officials said the break-ins happened in random locations, usually one night each week. MPD said each time, the crew flipped the door handles and if the vehicle was locked, they would break a window to get inside.

In total, more than 70 vehicles were broken into with multiple items taken, including three handguns.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of one of the suspects in the crew, Christopher Emerson,19, of Marietta.

Emerson was out on bond from a previous arrest for breaking into vehicles. He was rearrested at his home last Wednesday.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is held without bond. Emerson is facing 18 new felonies and one misdemeanor charge.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the crew responsible is asked to contact MPD Det. Randall. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

