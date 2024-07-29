CrowdStrike IT outage delays efforts to restore water to Atlanta high-rise apartments

ATLANTA — Some tenants at an Atlanta high-rise apartment are dealing with a water outage that has lasted for more than a week and they have no idea when it will be restored.

Management of Generation Atlanta apartments said the CrowdStrike computer outage that impacted air travel is slowing down efforts to resolve the issue.

“We’re just tired,” one tenant who didn’t want to be identified said.

She said she’s tired of turning on her faucet and not a drop of water comes out.

“We want our water on because Lord knows we pay too much money for rent,” she told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

Tenants on the upper floors at the apartments on Centennial Olympic Park Drive in Northwest Atlanta said for the last week or so they haven’t had water.

“I’m talking about you can’t even wash your hands. You can’t even take a bath. You can’t even wash up,” tenant Arthur Smith said.

Some tenants on lower floors say their water barely comes out.

In a statement sent to residents, management said three motors and a panel failed.

The statement went on to say that issues with the “national software updates” that snarled air travel around the country recently, is complicating getting the needed parts.

In the statement, management recommended that affected tenants get a hotel.

It said it would reduce their rent by $125 when they show their receipt.

Some say it’s not that simple.

“I can’t afford to go to a hotel right now because all my money was accounted for,” one tenant explained.

Arthur Smith said not having water is taking an emotional toll on him and his neighbors.

“When you go home you have water right? Everybody else do too. But us,” Smith said.

Jones spoke to the manager at the apartments and he said any comment would have to come from their corporate office.

Jones is still waiting to hear back from that corporate office.

Some tenants said the complex has allowed them to use a model unit to take a shower.

But others say they want to take showers in their own units.

