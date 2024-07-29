Driver says coughing fit led to crash that left 2 firefighters critically injured outside funeral

SYLVESTER, Ga. — A Georgia driver told police that a coughing fit led to a crash that left two firefighters critically injured outside of a funeral last week, according to the Albany Herald.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened in Sylvester in Worth County as numerous firefighters gathered for the funeral of a fellow firefighter’s 18-year-old son.

Georgia State Patrol said a man lost control of his Dodge pickup truck at an intersection and plowed into the crowd outside of Antioch Baptist Church at a high rate of speed at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver, 61-year-old William Perkins, told troopers that he had a coughing fit that caused him to pass out behind the wheel.

Albany firefighters Ricky Thompson and Capt. Danny Hancock were airlifted to a Florida hospital with critical injuries. They’ve since been upgraded to stable.

Perkins and his passenger, Sharon West, were also taken to hospitals.

Thompson, an Albany Fire Department battalion chief and Hancock, a captain with the department, were there in support of fellow firefighter Casey Melton, whose son, Trenton Melton, died of kidney failure last weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott issued a statement, reading:

“Battalion Chief Thompson and Lt. Hancock are both valued members of our department, and we are closely monitoring their condition as they receive medical treatment. We are grateful for the rapid response of emergency services personnel and the ongoing care being provided to our injured colleagues. We are committed to supporting our firefighters and their families throughout this difficult time., and we truly appreciate the outpouring of support from our community and fellow first responders.”

According to fellow firefighters, both Hancock and Thompson are alert and talking but have a long road to recovery.

It’s unclear if Perkins was attending the funeral. So far, he has not been charged.

3 members of gospel group killed in small plane crash

©2024 Cox Media Group