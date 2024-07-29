Police officer in Coweta County dies after apparent heart attack

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A police officer died after an apparent heart attack on Sunday afternoon.
The Grantville Police Department said Corporal Kevin Enfinger was heading home from a patrolling shift at around 5:30 p.m. when he had what appeared to be a heart attack, according to police.
Enfinger was found in the median of a road and someone passing by started doing CPR.
Enfinger was taken to Newnan Piedmont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He had been with the department for around four years.
The department asked for prayers to be directed towards Enfinger’s family.
Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.
