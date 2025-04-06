‘Respectful removal:’ APD, fire department working to safely move dead horse from street

ATLANTA — After a horse was found dead on a street in Atlanta, police are working to treat it with respect.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a dead horse was found on Peachtree Street NW on Sunday.

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident involving a deceased horse on Peachtree Street NW,” the department said in a statement.

They said their officers were working with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department to “ensure the safe and respectful removal of the animal.”

Now, APD is asking the public to avoid the area so crews have the space and safety needed to remove the dead horse.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident.

