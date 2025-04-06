Deputies looking for missing teen last seen at Paulding County high school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Paulding County are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Vincent Pittman was last seen Friday at Hiram High School.

He has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray zip-up Nike sweater, black sweatpants, and black and green sneakers.

If you know his location, you are urged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3010.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group