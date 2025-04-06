Deputies looking for missing teen last seen at Paulding County high school

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Paulding County are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Vincent Pittman was last seen Friday at Hiram High School.
He has black hair and was last seen wearing a gray zip-up Nike sweater, black sweatpants, and black and green sneakers.
If you know his location, you are urged to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3010.
