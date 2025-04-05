The first 404 Day Parade marches to success on 405

ATLANTA — Even though it happened on April 5th, the first annual “404 Day Parade” appears to have been nothing short of a success.

Hundreds of parade watchers and a surprisingly long line of participants made it one of the longer and louder parades of the spring. And while the route only spanned a little over a mile downtown, going south on Peachtree Street from Ivan Allen Blvd. to Underground Atlanta, Channel 2 can confirm, the parade lasted well over an hour.

If you missed the parade, well, you missed mascots, bands, cheerleaders and a variety of other performers. There were bikes, floats, trucks and just people having a good time marching through the heart of downtown Atlanta.

For those of you wondering what exactly the deal with “404 day is, here is a brief explanation: It celebrates the cultural hub of the Deep South (that explanation comes from the 404 Day website). For those new to the area, it also was the original phone area code for the city.

Friday, not Saturday was actually 404 (April 4th) and the day was full of events celebrating the cultural background and heritage of the city. While we have not been told this officially, Channel 2 believes that you should expect another 404 day celebration on April 4th of 2026.

