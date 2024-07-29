Mick Jagger’s birthday celebrated with family selfie at Atlanta landmark

ATLANTA — A rock and roll legend recently celebrated his birthday on Friday and his partner shared a photo of their recent visit to Atlanta on Instagram to celebrate it.
Mick Jagger turned 81 on Friday, July 26.
His partner, Melanie Hamrick, posted a “happy birthday” message to him on her Instagram account on Friday that featured four photos.
One of the four featured the couple and their son smiling during their recent visit to the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
The family were visiting Atlanta last month for the Rolling Stones concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on their Hackney Diamonds tour.
Jagger and Hamrick began their relationship in 2014.
Their son was born in 2016.
