Welfare check leads to 2 people found dead inside Georgia home. Police say there were no intruders

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., Chatham County police did a welfare check on a home along Rigger Court.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home, with both appearing to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

According to Chatham County investigators, evidence does not indicate there was an intruder in the home. But, detectives said they will continue to collect evidence and gather more information about the case.

Anyone with information should give the Chatham County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division a call at 912-651-4717.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting information on the Chatham County Police Department app or online. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where you can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

