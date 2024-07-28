26-year-old man drowns in north GA lake after trying to retrieve kayak

DALTON, Ga. — A 26-year-old man drowned in a north Georgia lake on Saturday, according to Dalton police.

Dalton police said that the man’s body was recovered from Haig Mill Lake Park late Saturday night after a several-hour search.

An investigation determined the man was with his brother-in-law, using kayaks on the water. Then, the man swam out into the lake to retrieve a kayak that had drifted away.

Police said the man was not wearing a life jacket.

While going after the kayak, the man became tired and began calling for help.

Police said that a man who was fishing on the other side of the lake called 911, but first responders were unable to find the man who drowned.

The man’s body was recovered on Saturday night with the help of the Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia State Patrol’s diving team.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play. The man who died has not been identified.

The park will be closed on Sunday.

