Evacuated residents emotional after their homes burned in apartment fire on Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said the Bell Collier Village was evacuated due to a fire on the roof on Saturday evening.

News Chopper 2 flew around the scene as a large, black cloud of smoke was seen coming from the top of the apartment complex on Howell Mill Road. A viewer even sent a video of the cloud of smoke as she was on a flight coming into Atlanta.

People who call the complex home stood around in shock as their building burned.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings spoke with residents on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. who couldn’t believe what was happening.

Aja Syphoe was shaking and overcome with emotion.

“Now, it’s like I don’t know what my home looks like right now,” said Syphoe.

She’s thankful she and her mom made it out safely.

“I had a hysterectomy. I’m two weeks post-op I had to run downstairs because it’s an emergency,” she said.

Cousins Jehmoni Patton and Aaliyah Sherrod were already outside when the fire started.

“This man came running toward us he was like the roof is on fire and we looked and the roof was literally on fire,” they said.

“Then we went back inside to get my brother and dad and when we went in, it got worse and the fire alarms went off and we came outside and it was a big boom and everyone was running and stuff and the firefighters got down because it was too much,” they continued.

Jackson McGinnity was eating next door with his family and couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“These four ladies start screaming there’s a big fire starting on the deck and big explosion and fire was everywhere,” said McGinnity. “More explosions started happening pieces falling down.”

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said everyone, including pets, made it out safely.

Earlier Saturday, AFRD said they rescued one dog.

Officials said two floors collapsed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting those were displaced due to the fire.

