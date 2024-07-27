Crews battling apartment fire on Howell Mill Road, 1 dog rescued, residents evacuated

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department is working to put out a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Crews are at the Bell Collier Village on Howell Mill Road NW responding to a fire.

Channel 2 Action News arrived at the scene where flames were seen coming from the roof of the complex.

AFRD said they evacuated the 3rd and 5th floors of the apartment complex.

At this time, crews are fighting the fire from the outside.

There are no details on how the fire started.

AFRD has rescued one dog.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

