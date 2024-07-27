Pilot in crash that killed 3 members of Nelons gospel group was GA state official

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about the victims of a tragic plane crash on Friday afternoon in Wyoming.

Three members of gospel music group The Nelons and four others died while flying west to attend a Gaither Music Cruise to Alaska.

The Gaither Management Group confirmed Friday that “Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa” died Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement online saying that Larry Haynie was the Georgia Department of Corrections Chairman of the Board, in addition to the pilot onboard the crashed plane.

The governor’s statement reads:

Marty, the girls, and I are truly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Larry Haynie and his wife, Lisa, along with all those lost in this horrible plane accident. As chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board and through a career of valued service in public safety, Larry’s impact on our state will not be forgotten. We will continue to hold his memory and that enduring commitment to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and memories.

Our entire family is asking everyone to join us in praying for those who have been lost, for their loved ones and communities, and for those throughout the gospel music community who have lost dear friends in this heartbreaking accident.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed agents would be at the scene of the crash on Saturday, as part of a joint investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, details of the circumstances that caused the crash were not yet available.

“It is very early in the investigation and not much information available at this time. What I can provide is the NTSB team is expected to be on scene today. The aircraft is in a remote location and once they gain access, they will begin documenting the scene, examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation,” NTSB said in a statement.

Separately, the FAA described the crash briefly, saying that “a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 crashed in Gillette, Wyoming, around 1 p.m. local time on Friday, July 26. Seven people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”

