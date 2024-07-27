Missing pup from SC found in metro Atlanta had a long, winding journey that lasted 3 weeks

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A beloved dog is back with her original owner after a rough and winding journey spanning two states.

The Australian Shepherd named Gidget was sold by South Carolina breeder Stacey Warner of 3W Farms to a woman in North Fulton County, only for Warner to later discover that the check used for the purchase was fake.

“I figured out something’s not right,” Warner said, realizing the purebred Aussie had essentially been stolen. Posting about Gidget’s plight on Facebook, Warner’s message quickly went viral.

“We put a post on Facebook, and it just went viral. Everyone was reaching out,” Warner said.

Gidget’s story took another turn when this week, Alpharetta police cleared a homeless encampment where the woman who had taken Gidget was apparently staying.

In the confusion, Gidget bolted and became lost in the woods.

Rescuers including Channel 2 producer Leah and her husband Aaron went out searching for Gidget Tuesday night.

“It’s crazy that we found her back here. Our neighbors had just said something to us about it and we just came back and were able to grab her,” Aaron Dunn said.

The couple took Gidget to a vet, where a microchip scan confirmed her identity.

Simultaneously, Forsyth and Alpharetta police were also searching for the stolen dog, leading to an emotional reunion.

“This is the one time in 35 years, it had a good ending thank goodness,” Warner said.

Warner expressed her gratitude for the care and love Gidget received while she was missing.

Channel 2 Action News is also reaching out to police about the claims regarding the stolen check.

