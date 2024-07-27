Six Flags Over Georgia had its first night requiring chaperones for teens. This is how it went

ATLANTA — As of Friday afternoon, Six Flags Over Georgia has a new policy in place that requires all guests aged 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old.

The amusement park introduced the rule to address recent incidents of violence involving teens, including a fight that escalated into a shooting targeting police officers on the park’s opening day in March.

Park security started enforcing the new rules just hours ago, and efforts have been made to inform guests through online announcements, social media posts, and DOT signs.

However, many families learned about the changes for the first time upon arriving at the park.

“I see kids who are dropped off without a parent, and I don’t think that’s safe honestly,” a young guest commented.

The new policy officially began at 4 p.m. on July 26. It mandates that teens must be accompanied by an adult who stays in the park and remains reachable by phone throughout the visit.

A mother shared her thoughts on the policy, saying, “There was a big shooting up here with a lot of high school kids, so 15 and up is perfect.”

The decision to implement this rule follows a violent incident during the park’s opening week four months ago, where a fight among teens resulted in a shooting.

Chaperone Sandra Hillard emphasized the importance of adult supervision.

“We have to keep our eyes on them – make sure they stay good,” she said.

Mableton’s mayor has committed to ensuring the theme park maintains its reputation as a family-friendly destination.

“I think 4 p.m. is early for a chaperone policy, but I think it’s good,” said Deasia West, another chaperone.

One teen expressed a sense of security with the new policy.

“Usually when I get dropped off, there is a parent there – I just feel safer around the area,” the teen said.

For those acting as chaperones, you must bring an ID, be at least 21 years old, and can accompany up to 10 minors.

Chaperones must remain in the park and be available by phone during the visit.

Six Flags Over Georgia says it's adding security after an incident nearby led to an officer involved shooting

