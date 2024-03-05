Mableton mayor wants series of public safety meetings after shooting near Six Flags Over Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Mayor of Mableton is speaking out about the shooting near Six Flags of Georgia on Saturday.

“We want people to feel comfortable about coming to Six Flags and the surrounding area,” Mayor Michael Owens told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Hundreds of teens could be seen fighting near the park.

The night ended in gunfire.

“I want a comprehensive review. Taking a look at the events that led up to it,” Owens said. “We have to understand that Six Flags and this area as a whole is not going to be a place conducive for kids to come and fight and argue and have chaos.”

Owens is calling for a series of public safety meetings with public safety and community leaders.

“This isn’t simply responding to this shooting. This is about finding a long-term solution that’s in the best interest of the park, of the city, and of the residents,” Owens said.

Owens said he wants to be a collaborative partner with Six Flags Over Georgia and has met with the president in the past and will continue to have meetings.

“Since becoming mayor, I’ve talked about Six Flags as being an entertainment district. Not just the park itself but the areas around it. I’m going to look for innovative ideas. We are also going to look for tried and true things. We’re going to look for potentially additional lighting and ensure that there’s signage.”

The first meeting is planned for Monday.

Cobb County police want to make serious changes as youth crime keeps rising

