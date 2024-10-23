Former President Donald Trump to attend rally in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Republican nominee former President Donald Trump will be in metro Atlanta on Wednesday for a campaign rally.
Trump’s rally on Wednesday will take place at Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County hosted by Turning Point Action and Turning Point PAC. Before the rally, Trump will also attend a “Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall” with Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in metro Atlanta on Thursday for a rally with former President Barack Obama.
Within the last week alone, Georgia has received numerous visits from the top candidates, indicating Georgia’s status as a battleground state.
Harris previously was in Atlanta for a rally on Saturday and visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. Trump held a rally in Cobb County last Tuesday and also participated in a women’s town hall in Forsyth County.
