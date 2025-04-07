Cold air on the way - frost for most with freeze watches in north Georgia

In the wake of showers and storms, we are drying out and cooling off.

Much colder air is coming in Tuesday into Wednesday morning, causing some areas of frost and potential freeze.

On Wednesday morning, it will be below freezing in the north Georgia mountains, low- to mid-30s in northwest Georgia and near 40 in Atlanta. In the suburbs, it will be cold enough – mid- to upper-30s – for some patchy frost Wednesday morning.

A freeze watch has been issued for much of northwest Georgia into the north Georgia mountains, with frost possible for most of the rest of us. Protect your cold-sensitive plants and be sure pets have somewhere warm to stay.

