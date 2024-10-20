GOP hosts ‘Protect the Vote’ event with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ROME, Ga. — While Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in Atlanta on Saturday as the time before the presidential race ticks down, the Republican National Committee hosted a “Protect the Vote” tour stop in Rome.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Rome in U.S. Congress, attended the event at the Forum River Center on Tribune Street.

The event was focused on training volunteers and emphasizing the important roles they will play, such as making sure elections stay fair, accurate and secure, according to those at the tour stop.

Channel 2 Action News caught up with Greene at the event, who said election integrity is one of her top priorities.

“When I hear people ask me over and over again about the election and the election integrity, you bet. I am going to represent their concerns and fears,” she said.

