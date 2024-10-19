Atlanta

Early Voting 2024: Georgia, you just broke another voting record this weekend

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

Election 2024 Georgia People line up around the building at the Tucker-Reid H. Cofer branch of the Dekalb County Public Library on the first day of early voting, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Tucker, Ga. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP) (Matthew Pearson/AP)

ATLANTA — Voters have broken another record here in Georgia.

According to Gabe Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, voters in the Peach State cast 102,519 ballots as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, breaking the biggest turnout record for General Election voting on a Saturday.

Earlier this week, Georgia broke the record for the first day of early voting, shattering the number set in 2020.

“We are just excited about the early voting turnout. We had over 300,000 people show up on day one,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

As of Friday, more than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or by mail.

As Georgians continue to cast their votes, both presidential candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, have stepped up the visits to the state.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.

