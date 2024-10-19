Early Voting 2024: Georgia, you just broke another voting record this weekend

ATLANTA — Voters have broken another record here in Georgia.

According to Gabe Sterling, Chief Operating Officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, voters in the Peach State cast 102,519 ballots as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, breaking the biggest turnout record for General Election voting on a Saturday.

Congratulations to the counties and especially our great Georgia voters. Y'all have broken another RECORD. Biggest turnout ever for a General Election Saturday. As of 1:30pm we've had 102,519 Georgians cast their votes. You still have hours to go before the polls close... pic.twitter.com/EfM6SP6nps — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) October 19, 2024

Earlier this week, Georgia broke the record for the first day of early voting, shattering the number set in 2020.

“We are just excited about the early voting turnout. We had over 300,000 people show up on day one,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

As of Friday, more than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or by mail.

As Georgians continue to cast their votes, both presidential candidates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, have stepped up the visits to the state.

Georgia counties will offer at least 16 days of early in-person voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election — some also offer additional Sunday voting. The final day of early in-person voting will be Nov. 1, the Friday before Election Day.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group