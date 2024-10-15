Early Voting: Large turnout on first day of early voting in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The first day of early voting has begun in Georgia and the turnout is already high, according to the Secretary of State.

“At 10 a.m. we already had 71,000 people vote early today. It looks like this is going to be a record breaker for the first day of voting,” said Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

“It was very easy and pleasant,” DeKalb County voter, Loretta Hunt told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. “This is the most important election there’s going to be in my lifetime.”

“I had to vote early,” Sandra Menes said outside a DeKalb County polling location on Tuesday.

Menes said she is excited to make her voice heard at the polls and she thinks others will be too.

“I’m hoping especially in Georgia that there is a very heavy turnout. We need everyone to vote,” Menes said.

Ethan McGhee proudly posted his ‘I vote’ peach to his jacket after he voted early.

“It just feels good to know I got it out of the way,” Ethan McGhee told Washington.

“I think more than ever people understand that if you don’t vote, you don’t get to mope,” explained McGhee.

