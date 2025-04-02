UGA announces fall 2025 freshman class will have nearly 16,000 students

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia announced their incoming freshman class will have nearly 16,000 students in it.

However, that means two-thirds of those who applied for the fall 2025 semester won’t be able to attend yet.

According to a release by the university, more than 47,860 prospective students applied for their 2025 freshman class for the fall.

Only 15,800 or so were accepted, the university said, equal to 32.9% of applicants.

Applicants to UGA’s incoming class came from all over the United States.

Based on their applications, UGA said applicants averaged an SAT score between 1300 to 1470 and ACT scores between 30 and 34. The average grade point average of applicants was 4.22, though the university said this was their UGA recalculated GPA, not the scores on their high school transcripts.

“UGA recalculates for everyone based on the core academic courses taken in high school and looking at the actual grades posted on the transcripts,” the university explained.

For those who were not accepted to join the school in the fall semester, there’s still a chance. The university said they will be accepting students to the spring 2026 semester from a waitlist and expect to see a “fair number of admissions offers” after additional data is reviewed after May 1.

The top five majors UGA said applicants were registering for were related to biology, business, psychology, finance and mechanical engineering.

Compared to the previous year, the university said they had a 12% increase in applicants.

