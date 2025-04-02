Georgia Tech receives record number of applications for Fall 2025

ATLANTA — Undergraduate admissions to Georgia Tech broke a record for first-year applications this year, up 12% over last year and the highest number recorded in the school’s history.

Almost 67,000 students applied for admission into Tech’s Fall 2025 first-year class.

More than 8,500 of those received admission offers.

The Fall 2025 admit rate for Georgia residents is 30%.

For nonresidents, it is 9%.

The school admitted students from 105 nations and all 50 states (plus Guam, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.

Of the admitted students, 12% are first-generation college students.

Tech aims to enroll approximately 4,000 students in this first-year class.

That’s a 3% increase in first-year enrollment over last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group