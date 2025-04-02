Georgia Tech receives record number of applications for Fall 2025

ATLANTA — Undergraduate admissions to Georgia Tech broke a record for first-year applications this year, up 12% over last year and the highest number recorded in the school’s history.
Almost 67,000 students applied for admission into Tech’s Fall 2025 first-year class.
More than 8,500 of those received admission offers.
The Fall 2025 admit rate for Georgia residents is 30%.
For nonresidents, it is 9%.
The school admitted students from 105 nations and all 50 states (plus Guam, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C.
Of the admitted students, 12% are first-generation college students.
Tech aims to enroll approximately 4,000 students in this first-year class.
That’s a 3% increase in first-year enrollment over last year.
