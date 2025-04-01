Just how ‘rich’ are the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta?’ Here’s each one’s net worth

ATLANTA — The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” are back for their 16th season, with all the drama and a few new faces.

While all the women on the show like to show off their glamorous lifestyles, how much are they truly worth?

Cosmopolitan Magazine recently released each one’s net worth. Here’s what they found:

Shamea Morton

Net Worth: $12 million

“The singer/actor/former cheerleader casually owns a $9 million mansion, and her husband Gerald Mwangi runs a multimillion-dollar company,” the magazine wrote. “She’s straight-up doing it for fun.”

Angela Oakley

New worth: $12 million

Oakley is a real estate and tax professional and is also married to NBA legend Charles Oakley.

Phaedra Parks

New worth: $6 million

Parks is an Atlanta attorney, legal analyst, author and funeral director in between her time on RHOA, The Traitors and Dancing with the Stars.

Drew Sidora

New worth: $2.5 million

The That’s So Raven star has a reported net worth of $2.5 million but its unclear if that includes what she has made off of being on RHOA since 2020.

Brit Eady

Net worth: 2.5 million

Eady is a successful insurance agent in Atlanta with her own agency and has also launched a fashion brand called Bare and Naked. She is one of the newest RHOA cast members

Cynthia Bailey

Net worth: $2 million

Bailey’s Bravo paycheck comes in around $1.8 million. That in addition to Bailey’s modeling agency, plus her own eyewear and luxury handbag line.

Porsha Williams

New worth: $1.5 million

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Williams’ personal net worth is about $1.5 million, but its unclear if that is accurate. Williams’ rumored RHOA salary was $1.3 million at its peak. She has also starred in “Porsha’s Family Matters and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, was a long-time host of Dish Nation, and cohosted Bravo’s Chat Room on top of launching her brands Pampered by Porsha and Go Naked Hair.”

Kelli Ferrell

New worth: $1 million

One of the newer members of RHOA, Ferrell’s success comes from Nana’s Chicken & Waffles, and her book Kooking With Kelli: Kollection of Family Recipes From Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles.

Kenya Moore

Net worth: $800,000

Moore was fired from season 16, but still has appearances on the show.

