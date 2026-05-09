Driver dies after fiery crash on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a car caught fire Saturday morning on Interstate 285 in DeKalb County, police said.

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DeKalb County police said officers responded just before 5 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-285 South near Memorial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a wooded area off the interstate.

Police said a passenger had already managed to get out of the vehicle and did not suffer major injuries.

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As officers tried to rescue the driver, the vehicle suddenly became engulfed in flames, DKPD said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, but the driver was later found dead inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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