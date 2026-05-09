Officers back on the force days after Georgia mayor fires them all

COHUTTA, Ga. — Days after a north Georgia mayor fired the entire police force, they are back on the job.

The Cohutta Town Council reinstated the police department on Friday.

ABC-affiliate News Channel 9 was at the council meeting as dozens of people packed the room.

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The council passed an emergency ordinance to prohibit Mayor Ron Shinnick from disbanding the police department again without action from the town council for the next 30 days.

County Attorney Bryan Rayburn says the council could take the issue up again after those 30 days.

The council says they stepped in because the town’s charter wasn’t followed by not giving 30 days written notice before employees can be removed.

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In a news released issued Wednesday before the officers’ reinstatement, Whitfield County Sheriff Darren J. Pierce said his office will immediately assume all policing responsibilities in the city of Cohutta.

“As Sheriff and Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Whitfield County, it is my sworn duty to provide law enforcement services and protection to everyone in our community,” Pierce said.

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