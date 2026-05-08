I-285 closure planned for this weekend has been canceled, GDOT says

GDOT confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the I-285 closure will not happen this weekend.

The I-285 road work was supposed to be one of three major projects happening over the next 48 hours, including work in midtown and on the express lanes in Cobb County.

Everything changed in the space of an hour on Friday.

Just before 5: p.m., Channel 2’s Richard Elliot got a text from GDOT saying they had cancelled the extensive full-lane closure of I-285 between Cascade Road and MLK Jr. Drive.

The reason: the contractor couldn’t guarantee he could finish before 5 a.m. on Monday because of expected bad weather.

Rain and storms are predicted over the Mother’s Day weekend.

Earl Sorsby decided to go to the Cascade Driving Range to hit a bucket of balls on Friday afternoon because he worried he wouldn’t be able to because of the shutdown.

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“Me and my wife were talking about it earlier today, and it’s like, you may just stay home this weekend, because it’s Mother’s Day weekend along with that being shut down. So, traffic is going to be really bad,” Sorsby said.

GDOT had planned the complete shutdown to grind and mill the concrete pavement and fix or replace the slabs.

It’s all part of the larger 285 Westside rebuild, which includes the I-285/I-20 interchange.

Elliot found Linda Robinson stocking up on groceries so she wouldn’t have to leave her house this weekend.

She thought the side streets would be clogged, so she planned a different route to church.

“I go to church very close. Trinity AME. So, I’m going to go the backways, and I’m just going to plan. I’m going in now and probably won’t come back until I go back to church and come back home,” Robinson said.

There is no word yet on when they’ll make those repairs.

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