Teen killed, young woman injured in Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ga. — A 17-year-old boy is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is recovering after an early morning shooting, according to police.

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The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers responded around 5:49 a.m. Friday, reports of gunshots in the 100 block of Rowe Road.

Police said the 17-year-old victim from Athens died from his injuries at the hospital. Authorities have not publicly released his name.

Investigators identified the second victim as Jamya Grisson, 18, of Athens. Police said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

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Authorities arrested and charged Jakel Arnold, 22, of Athens with malice murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Christina Wood at Christina.Wood@accgov.com or 762-400-7323.

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