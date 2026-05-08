Missing 16-year-old Benjamin Brathwaite found safe

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say 16 year-old Benjamin Brathwaite has been found safe.

He had been missing going on eleven days.

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The family shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“The family of Benjamin Brathwaite is immensely relieved to share that Ben has been found and is home safe.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, support, and tireless efforts from so many people throughout this search. We received a tip at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 that ultimately helped lead us to Ben, reminding us that every call, message, and shared post truly mattered.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our family and friends who searched relentlessly, Mayor Andre Dickens, the Atlanta Police Department and Chief Darin Schierbaum, neighboring law enforcement agencies, Cascade United Methodist Church, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, and the many people near and far who shared social media posts, offered encouragement, and kept Ben in their thoughts and prayers.

Our family is thankful beyond words and respectfully asks for privacy at this time as we focus on healing, resting, and simply cherishing this time with our son. We understand that many people have been emotionally invested in Ben’s safe return, and we are sincerely grateful. We will share more information as it becomes available, but for now, our focus is on being together as a family."

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Atlanta Police Department first reported that Brathwaite walked out the door of his family home in Atlanta with no cellphone, no wallet, no identification.

Family shared that the 6-foot 5-inch basketball standout at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate takes daily medication for ADHD, and they were fearful he has been off it for nearly two weeks.

“It could contribute to a level of disorientation that he may be experiencing right now,” his father, William Brathwaite, said. “The longer he stays gone, the more concerned we get.”

A family friend had offered a $10,000 reward to help bring Ben home safely.

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