DeKalb woman says 18-wheeler dragged her car for miles on I-285 after crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman says she had the scare of her life after finishing food deliveries in DeKalb County.

She told Channel 2’s Cory James that an 18-wheeler drove into her lane on Interstate 285 and dragged her car for several miles.

“I thought he was going to kill me,” Morgan Porter said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She says she slowed down when she saw the vehicle coming into her lane, but before she knew it, she was being pushed into the cement barrier.

“His truck is completely in my lane, my car turns so that I’m simply riding on the driver’s side front wheel and the back wheel, and he has me pinned between him and the concrete barrier for what felt like miles just dragging my car along," Porter said.

She said she could hear the car crumpling as the air bags deployed and the windows shattered.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was just honking my horn and screaming,” she said. “And then he finally releases my car, and I finally can jerk it back enough to where all four wheels are back on the ground, and then my car is smoking and all I can think is, ‘Oh, my God, it’s going to explode.’”

Police say a good Samaritan stopped to help her, but the 18-wheeler driver did not.

Porter says the truck was red with random lettering on the side.

“If anyone saw something, please, please say something,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group