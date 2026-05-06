The marriage of Ted Turner and Jane Fonda: Why the one-time power couple’s relationship ended

ATLANTA — Ted Turner and Jane Fonda were the biggest power couple in Atlanta and even Hollywood – until they weren’t.

They were the talk of the town when they began dating in 1990, shortly after Fonda split from her second husband, Tom Hayden.

“I was a regular fishing companion with Ted, and he and I were both fishing for bass, and he had told me that he had just heard that Jane Fonda was going to get a divorce from her husband. And he was thinking about asking her for a date,” friend and former President Jimmy Carter told CNN in a previous interview.

In the CNN documentary about Turner’s life, the two talked about the phone call that started it all.

“I pick up the phone, this booming voice -- ‘Is it true?’ And I said, ‘Is what true?’ You and Hayden are you divorcing?’ Yes. ‘Do you want to go out?’” Fonda said.

“She said ‘I’m devastated and I don’t want to talk about going out,’” Turner said at the time.

“I said I’m actually in the middle of a nervous breakdown. Call me in six months. I thought, this guy is crazy, this is not what I want to hear right now,” Fonda said.

“And I called her six months to the day. She agreed to have dinner with me. It was love at first sight,” Turner said.

They ended up going dinner at Turner’s ranch in Montana.

“I had gone to Montana, not having any idea what to expect. I didn’t know whether is the man going to pick me up in the limousine? Does he have one of those? You know?” Fonda said. “Well, it was this little old Jeep, and we stayed in the ranch manager’s very, very modest cabin.”

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She said it was one little thing that ended up making her fall for Ted.

“As we were driving around and getting lost, he looked up and way in the distance was a silhouette of a bird flying. I don’t remember what kind it was, but he knew it. He knew exactly what the bird was by the way it flew, and he knew its nesting patterns. And I thought I could fall in love with this man,” Fonda said.

And that she did. In 1991, the couple walked down the aisle at Turner’s Avalon Plantation, outside of Monticello, Florida.

But soon, Fonda would learn heartbreak. A month after they were married, Fonda found out that Turner cheated on her.

The two stayed together for several more years but eventually their differences drove them apart. One those included Fonda’s decision to become a Christian.

0 of 31 ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Rosanna Arquette speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King and singer-songwriter James Taylor perform at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and Founder of Spanx Sara Blakely attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: President and CEO of GCAPP Kim Nolte and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and CNN's Founder Ted Turner attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: President and CEO of GCAPP Kim Nolte and GCAPP Youth Nick Cousar (L) attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: GCAPP Youth Nick Cousar speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and singer-songwriter James Taylor attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and singer-songwriter James Taylor attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Troy Garity and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner meets and greets a guest at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Catherine Keener and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: A general view of GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: A general view of GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Make-Up Artist Jonathan Hanousek, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and Hairstylist David DeLeon attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Founder of Spanx Sara Blakely attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Media Executive Pat Mitchell, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and Playwright Eve Ensler attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Tom Johnson speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP)

“It wasn’t because she had become Christian,” Turner wrote in his memoir, “Call me Ted.” He said it was more about the fact Fonda didn’t talk to him about it.

Although the two deeply cared for each other, Turner talked about how the two had trouble communicating even when they were together.

“Our closets faced each other’s, and when I saw her empty space, I sat down on the floor between them and cried,” Turner wrote.

“Ted and I were running into marital problems and I thought I’m gonna leave him. I was terrified,” Fonda said. “I was 62 years old and I hadn’t worked in like 15 years and I had no career and I had one angel on this shoulder saying to me, ‘Come on, Fonda. He’s cute, he’s rich, he can take care of you, he’s fun.’”

“And on the other shoulder, in a very tiny little voice was one angel saying, ‘You’ll regret it if you stay at the end. You’re never gonna become who you can be. You’ll regret it,’ Fonda said. “And scared as I was, I left and it was hard.”

In 2001, the two officially divorced. He recalled going back to his ranch after it was official.

Despite their marriage ending, the two would remain friends from then on.

“We had a great time for 10 years. I am, I just am so happy that I got to spend 10 years with him,” Fonda said about their marriage.

“When you love somebody and you really love them, you never stop loving them, no matter how hard you try, you can’t,” Turner said in an interview with Piers Morgan.

So far, Fonda has not released a statement on Turner’s passing on Wednesday.

Neither Fonda nor Turner remarried since their 2001 divorce.

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