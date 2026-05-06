The marriage of Ted Turner and Jane Fonda: Why the one-time power couple’s relationship ended
In 1991, the couple walked down the aisle at Turner’s Avalon Plantation, outside of Monticello, Florida.
ByScott Flynn, WSBTV.com
ByScott Flynn, WSBTV.com
ATLANTA — Ted Turner and Jane Fonda were the biggest power couple in Atlanta and even Hollywood – until they weren’t.
They were the talk of the town when they began dating in 1990, shortly after Fonda split from her second husband, Tom Hayden.
“I was a regular fishing companion with Ted, and he and I were both fishing for bass, and he had told me that he had just heard that Jane Fonda was going to get a divorce from her husband. And he was thinking about asking her for a date,” friend and former President Jimmy Carter told CNN in a previous interview.
“I had gone to Montana, not having any idea what to expect. I didn’t know whether is the man going to pick me up in the limousine? Does he have one of those? You know?” Fonda said. “Well, it was this little old Jeep, and we stayed in the ranch manager’s very, very modest cabin.”
She said it was one little thing that ended up making her fall for Ted.
“As we were driving around and getting lost, he looked up and way in the distance was a silhouette of a bird flying. I don’t remember what kind it was, but he knew it. He knew exactly what the bird was by the way it flew, and he knew its nesting patterns. And I thought I could fall in love with this man,” Fonda said.
And that she did. In 1991, the couple walked down the aisle at Turner’s Avalon Plantation, outside of Monticello, Florida.
But soon, Fonda would learn heartbreak. A month after they were married, Fonda found out that Turner cheated on her.
“Our closets faced each other’s, and when I saw her empty space, I sat down on the floor between them and cried,” Turner wrote.
“Ted and I were running into marital problems and I thought I’m gonna leave him. I was terrified,” Fonda said. “I was 62 years old and I hadn’t worked in like 15 years and I had no career and I had one angel on this shoulder saying to me, ‘Come on, Fonda. He’s cute, he’s rich, he can take care of you, he’s fun.’”
“And on the other shoulder, in a very tiny little voice was one angel saying, ‘You’ll regret it if you stay at the end. You’re never gonna become who you can be. You’ll regret it,’ Fonda said. “And scared as I was, I left and it was hard.”
In 2001, the two officially divorced. He recalled going back to his ranch after it was official.
Despite their marriage ending, the two would remain friends from then on.
“We had a great time for 10 years. I am, I just am so happy that I got to spend 10 years with him,” Fonda said about their marriage.
“When you love somebody and you really love them, you never stop loving them, no matter how hard you try, you can’t,” Turner said in an interview with Piers Morgan.