Man tried beating puppies with metal pole months before killing owner

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been found guilty more than five years after a man was killed while walking his dogs.

Stanley Elliott, 75, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and gun possession for the Feb. 2021 death of Anthony Collins, 44.

Prosecutors say that Collins went to walk his Jack Russell puppies near a popular dog park on Riverside Pkwy. That’s when he encountered Elliott and was shot after a brief altercation.

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Police found the gun hidden in a boat inside Elliott’s garage.

Jurors heard testimony that the deadly incident was not the first time the two men met one another.

Witnesses testified that in Dec. 2020, Elliott tried to hit the puppies with a metal rod he used to keep away stray dogs.

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Surveillance footage also showed a man resembling Elliott raise his arm to shoot after a short interaction with a man walking dogs.

“Violence, and especially deadly violence, is not the answer for solving any dispute,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

Elliott was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and an additional five years.

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