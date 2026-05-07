Metro Atlanta teacher charged with indecent exposure

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta teacher faces criminal charges after students reported concerns about alleged behavior inside a classroom, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal.

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East Coweta High School Principal Stephen Allen said teacher Lewis McCarty has been charged with indecent exposure following an investigation involving school administrators and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the letter, the concerns were first brought to administrators Tuesday by students in a Health and Physical Education class. School officials said McCarty was immediately placed on administrative leave while the matter was investigated.

McCarty was charged late Wednesday, the principal said.

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“Our school system’s emphasis on safety and the well-being of students and staff remains an utmost priority,” Allen wrote in the letter to parents. “It is our goal to always be proactive when the safety of students or questions about the behavior of staff and students on our campus arise.”

The principal also urged students to report any concerns about their safety to school administrators.

School officials did not release additional details about the allegations. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the CCSO for more details.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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