K-9 officer ordered dog to bite suspect who surrendered, sheriff says

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A former Barrow County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler is jobless and faces multiple felony charges for siccing his dog on a suspect and ordering them to attack, even though the suspect had already surrendered.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith spoke to Channel 2 Action News, saying that former officer Ethan Breazzano was terminated from the office after using excessive force while serving a probation violation warrant in January.

He was terminated on Feb. 24.

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According to Smith, Breazzano had gone with other deputies to serve a warrant and the suspect ran into the woods nearby.

Soon after going into the woods, the suspect came back out and surrendered, Smith said. Despite his no longer being a threat, Smith said Breazzano hit the suspect across the face with his gun, causing the man to bleed from his forehead, then had his K-9 partner bite the man twice.

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When investigating the use of force, the sheriff’s office determined that the incident was excessive and requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation examine it for potential criminal charges.

The GBI found enough evidence to suggest charges to the District Attorney’s Office and Breazzano was charged with four felonies, two misdemeanors and fired from his position.

As a result of his firing, Barrow County deputies submitted the records to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council.

POST suspended Breazzano’s certification.

Smith said Breazzano had worked for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office for at least five years, beginning on March 15, 2021 according to POST records. Before that, he worked for the Gwinnett County Police Department for two years, beginning in February 2019.

After being indicted by a grand jury, Breazzano was awarded a $5,000 bond, which he paid and was arrested and processed by deputies.

The K-9 that worked with Breazzano was moved to work with a new handler but is still with the sheriff’s office. Smith said the K-9 was moved to maintain its accreditation to work in law enforcement.

Breazzano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office and two counts of battery.

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