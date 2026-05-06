COHUTTA, Ga. — A north Georgia police department has been abruptly dissolved, leaving the sheriff’s office to take over law enforcement coverage.

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In a news released issued Wednesday, Whitfield County Sheriff Darren J. Pierce said his office will immediately assume all policing responsibilities in the city of Cohutta.

“As Sheriff and Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Whitfield County, it is my sworn duty to provide law enforcement services and protection to everyone in our community,” Pierce said.

The sheriff said residents should not notice any difference in service, including emergency response times.

This comes after the sudden shutdown of the Cohutta Police Department.

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According to ABC-affiliate News Channel 9, a sign posted on the door of the Cohutta Police Department says effective at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the department has been dissolved and all personnel have been terminated.

All officers fired as Georgia police department shuts down, sign says (WTVC/Sgt. Steven Thornton)

The sign is attributed to Mayor Ron Shinnick, according to News Channel 9.

News Channel 9 reports, the move comes as Cohutta has faced ongoing issues involving town leadership and operations. The ABC-affiliate reported, the town had dealt with controversy surrounding its clerk and internal complaints about payroll and access to records.

The police department has also worked to rebuild in recent years after a fire damaged its facilities in 2022.

It is not clear how long the department will remain shut down or what the long-term plan is for law enforcement in the town.

For now, the sheriff’s office says it is focused on maintaining the seamless law enforcement coverage across the community.

Residents are being asked to contact Whitfield County’s non-emergency number for assistance.

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