Truck crashes into moving train, sparks derailment in central Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An early-morning crash in central Georgia left a train partially derailed and a truck driver under arrest, authorities say.

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Monroe County deputies were called to Highway 83 North at Berner Loop around 3 a.m. Wednesday, where they found an overturned tractor-trailer.

According to officials, the truck driver told deputies he noticed the railroad crossing arm was down and lights were flashing but it was too late to stop. He slammed on the brakes and swerved in an attempt to avoid the train, causing the semi to overturn and collide with one of the train’s cargo cars.

Officials say the impact caused at least one train car to derail, forcing the train to stop near Juliette Road and McCrackin Street.

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The driver, identified as Kheino Bennett, 44, of Riviera Beach, Fla., was arrested. He’s facing charges including possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, and operating a commercial vehicle without a valid license.

Highway 83 North at Berner Loop has since reopened, but Juliette Road at McCrackin Street remains shut down. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as cleanup and the investigation continue.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.

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