Metro Atlanta teen plows into elementary school yard during multi-crash rampage, police say

PHILADELPHIA,PA — A metro Atlanta teen is in custody after police say he stole a truck and drove it into an elementary school yard, following a multi-crash spree Tuesday afternoon.

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Philadelphia police say the incident began just after 2 p.m. when a man, later identified as 18-year-old Robert Littlepage, of Douglasville, tried to carjack a woman near the 6300 block of Grays Ave.

Minutes later, a white utility truck was reported stolen after being left running near 62nd and Reedland Streets.

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Surveillance cameras captured the stolen truck weaving through nearby streets, hitting a parked SUV on Elmwood Ave before jumping a curb and speeding along a sidewalk. Police say Littlepage then ran a red light at 55th Street and Kingsessing Ave, slamming into another vehicle and triggering a chain-reaction crash involving two parked cars.

The chase ended when the truck barreled into an elementary school yard.

Littlepage was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical evaluation before processing his arrest. He’s charged with attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, reckless driving and related offenses.

Authorities say no bystanders suffered serious injuries.

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