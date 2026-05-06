Suspected child molester accused of luring children in 2 counties in custody

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Wednesday a man suspected of luring children in two counties has been taken into custody.

Hysunn Lamar Rowan, 51 of Lawrenceville, faces multiple charges including three counts of child molestation.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond. Additional charges my be pending through Cobb County and other jurisdictions.

Police said he had approached children and lured them to secluded places.

Investigators previously told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the man is tied to two child molestation cases in Cobb County.

Newell spoke to a mother last week who lives in an apartment complex where one of the crimes happened.

She said parents who live there are terrified.

“It’s horrible to think that somebody is really targeting our children,” mother Rhae Nicole Halloway said.

Police said the man had been seen in the area of Blair Bridge Road and Oak Ridge Road.

Cobb County police said in a statement that his apprehension was the result of efforts by many law enforcement agencies working in collaboration.

That included the Cobb County Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglasville Police Department, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Police Department, and the Stockbridge Police Department.

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