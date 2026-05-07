Suspect in killings of wife, 3 more family members was in fear for his life, attorney claims

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The defense for a man in a death-penalty case involve the killings of four members of one family is making explosive claims, saying he was the victim.

Ashleigh Merchant Vijay Kumar’s defense attorney, claimed in a motion for a bond hearing that there was a prolonged campaign of threats, extortion, and violence by a select group of his wife’s family.

The motion claims on the night of the shooting, Kumar was coerced from his home against his will, without his phone or coat, by Gourav Kumar, and was physically shoved into the Chander residence.

They allege Kumar was in very reasonable fear for his life and acted only when he believed he would be killed.

Alan Hamilton, a civil attorney for homicide victim Gourav Kumar’s widow, said he is unaware of any evidence anyone other than Kumar was an aggressor. He questions how Kumar could be forced into the home without phone or coat but had a gun.

Winne was told the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office would not provide comment because this is an open case.

Police identified the victims from the January killings as Meemu Dogra, Gourav Kumar, Nidhi Chander and Harish Chander.

The suspect is Dogra’s husband, 51-year-old Vijay Kumar. The other three victims are relatives of Dogra and Kumar.

Officers found three children — ages 12, 10 and seven —hiding inside a closet. The 12-year-old, whose parents are Dogra and Kumar, called 911.

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