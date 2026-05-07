Pounds of meth found in door of car sitting at salvage yard for a year

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nine pounds of crystal meth were found hidden inside the door panels of a junked car at a salvage yard.

The salvage yard owner shared images of the discovery, but investigators have yet to find out exactly who the drugs belong to.

How they found it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

They do know the car ended up at McDonough Used Auto Parts after a crash.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke exclusively to workers at the auto parts yard. They said the car was bought as salvage last year.

They usually check junked cars, to make sure there isn’t anything illegal or of value left inside, but until this week they had no idea of the large stash of drugs hidden in the doors.

“It was something of a shock and overwhelming,” said manager Jay Satterwhite.

Satterwhite says he’s found weird stuff in wrecked car, but he never imagined finding pounds of methamphetamine.

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