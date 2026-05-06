‘Devastated:’ Mom of 8 laid off in Spirit Airlines shutdown turns to new dream

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Spirit Airlines flight attendant says she was crushed when she learned she was one of thousands to lose her job when the company decided to cease operations.

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Kamille Carter has children and wondered how she and her spouse would handle losing her paycheck. Then she realized the company shutting down might be a blessing in disguise.

But first, she described how she got the news Spirit Airlines was going out of business.

“It was 3 a.m.,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

It was three o’ clock in the morning Saturday, May 2, when Carter’s phone started blowing up. The flight attendant eventually saw it was an email from her employer, Spirit Airlines.

“Effectively immediately, the company was closing,” she says the email read.

Carter says she was crushed.

“I was devastated. Devastated. I was hurt,” Carter explained.

Carter says she was hurt because she loved the job so much. She says her co-workers were like family.

“You know how you have dysfunctional family that you don’t like but you still like them,” she said.

Carter knew the company was struggling but didn’t expect this.

“A whole company just erased. Like a pencil. With an eraser,” Carter explained.

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She says trying to get unemployment and state assistance has been difficult since the programs want to see her last pay stub.

“The very last one should be on the 15th, but we don’t know if we’re going to get that,” she explained.

So, now Carter is trying to re-invent herself.

“We’re gonna make chicken fried rice,” she said in a video of her cooking.

She says cooking can be a way to feed her family, feed others, and feed her soul.

“I love cooking. Cooking makes me happy,” she said.

Carter has a catering business and wants to open a small take-out restaurant to sell her food. She says Spirit Airlines shutting down might be a blessing, since she wouldn’t be able to pursue this line of work if she were still flying all over the country.

“Sometimes we have to be made uncomfortable to be comfortable,” she said.

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Carter’s catering company called Just Like Gran’s, as is her grandmother, who taught her how to cook.

Click here to see how you can help her turn lemons into lemonade and make her dreams come true.

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